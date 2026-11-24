“Israeli” Military Posts Restrict Syrian Farmers’ Access to Agricultural Land in Quneitra

By Staff, Agencies

Farmers in the southern Syrian province of Quneitra are facing growing difficulties cultivating their agricultural lands due to military positions, road closures and restrictions imposed by the “Israeli” army along the border, according to local residents.

Hassan Ahmad, a farmer from the village of Jubbata Al-Khashab in rural Quneitra, told Anadolu that “Israeli” bulldozers and tanks destroyed approximately 11 dunams [2.7 acres] of his farmland in May.

He said “Israeli” forces uprooted between 450 and 500 olive, cherry and walnut trees, some of which had been growing for 27 years. The machinery also demolished a barn previously used for livestock.

Ahmad explained that he can no longer access his property because the “Israeli” army constructed a trench and an earthen embankment within what it calls a security zone.

He said he is now forced to observe his destroyed farmland from a distance using binoculars.

The farmer recalled harvesting around four tons of olives in 2023 and expected production to increase as his trees matured. Despite receiving offers to purchase his property, he said he had no intention of selling.

Ahmad stressed that he remained determined to preserve and cultivate his land, regardless of the financial offers he received.

Meanwhile, another farmer, Abu Jalal Sami, from the Ash al-Ghurab area in rural Quneitra, said road closures have prevented residents from harvesting olives, figs, apples and other agricultural products.

He noted that numerous families depend on farming as their primary source of income and that restrictions on accessing agricultural land have placed their livelihoods at risk.

Sami emphasized that residents had remained in the area despite years of conflict and were determined not to abandon or sell their properties, describing the land as an essential part of their identity, livelihood and homeland.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad’s government on December 8, 2024, the “Israeli” army has established nine military positions across Quneitra and Daraa and expanded its presence in the buffer zone separating Syria from the occupied Golan Heights.

“Israeli” forces have also repeatedly conducted incursions into southern Syrian provinces, establishing checkpoints, searching homes, detaining civilians and demolishing agricultural land.

These activities have continued despite the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement between Syria and “Israel.”

The Syrian government has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from its territory, maintaining that their military activities violate the country’s sovereignty and the terms of the disengagement agreement.