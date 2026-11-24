US Writers Establish New Literary Org. Amid Gaza, “Israel” Boycotts Disputes

By Staff, Agencies

More than 100 writers and literary figures have established a new independent organization, PEN Writes US, following growing divisions within PEN America over its response to “Israel’s” war on Gaza and its opposition to cultural boycotts.

The newly formed group plans to operate independently of PEN America while seeking full membership in the international PEN network at its congress scheduled for September 2027.

Established in 1921, PEN International is a global association dedicated to promoting literature, defending freedom of expression and supporting writers facing censorship, persecution or imprisonment.

PEN Writes US said its mission would focus on protecting freedom of expression, defending writers and encouraging reading. Its founders also emphasized the importance of allowing writers to express their political positions and participate in cultural boycotts.

Novelist Maaza Mengiste, one of the organization's founding members, told Publishers Weekly that the group would defend writers' freedom of expression, including their right to take part in boycotts.

The establishment of the new organization follows tensions within PEN America over its handling of the Gaza war. In 2024, PEN America canceled its annual literary awards ceremony after several authors withdrew their works from consideration in protest against the organization's position on the conflict.

Another founding member, novelist Dinaw Mengestu, resigned as PEN America's president in July after the organization published a report addressing the cultural isolation of Jewish and “Israeli” writers and opposing cultural boycotts.

Mengestu argued that cultural boycotts could serve as a form of dialogue and criticized PEN America for what he viewed as a failure to adequately defend freedom of expression.

The creation of PEN Writes US reflects the continuing disagreements within the American literary community over the relationship between artistic freedom, political expression and cultural boycotts amid the war on Gaza.