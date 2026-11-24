Pentagon Delays Approval of 60 Patriot Missiles Destined for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

The US War Department has delayed authorization for the transfer of approximately 60 Patriot air defense interceptors intended for Ukraine, leaving Kiev awaiting urgently needed military supplies amid its ongoing war with Russia, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth had not yet approved the shipment, which includes missiles from European stockpiles already financed by Ukraine’s Western allies.

The pending deliveries include approximately 40 PAC-3 interceptors, scheduled to arrive between September and December, as well as around 20 older PAC-2 missiles.

The PAC-3 systems are considered among Ukraine’s most effective defenses against Russian ballistic missile attacks, making the delayed deliveries particularly significant for the country’s air defense capabilities.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly urged Washington to approve the transfers, emphasizing the urgent need to protect major cities and critical infrastructure from Russian strikes.

In a recent address, Zelensky also warned that Ukrainian intelligence had identified preparations for additional Russian strikes, calling on the United States and other allied countries to take the threat seriously.

The delay comes as Ukraine seeks to reinforce its air defense systems ahead of winter, with Ukrainian officials warning that shortages of Patriot interceptors could leave the country more exposed to ballistic missile attacks.

However, the Financial Times reported that deliveries of NASAMS air defense missiles, which had also been awaiting US approval, have since been authorized and are now being transported to Ukraine.