Iran Warns US Bases Remain Within Its Missile Range

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi has warned that relocating US military bases within the region would not place them beyond the reach of Iran’s Armed Forces.

Speaking during a meeting with the head of the Basij Organization on Tuesday, marking Basij Week, Abdollahi said US bases had sustained severe damage during the recent war, leaving a significant number of facilities unable to operate normally.

“Some of these bases have yet to return to their previous operational condition, and the Americans are seeking to change their deployment locations and transfer them to more distant areas,” he said.

Abdollahi stressed that any relocation would not change Iran’s determination to confront threats. He added that Iranian forces were now striking their intended targets at sea, forcing the opposing side to retreat through coordination among the Armed Forces.

He said the opposing side would ultimately be compelled to respect Iran’s rights and interests and change its behavior.

Addressing Iran’s missile capabilities, Abdollahi said they posed a serious challenge to two powerful adversaries, one a global superpower and the other, as he described it, the world’s fifth most powerful military.

The commander also accused Iran’s adversaries of misjudging the determination and cohesion of the Iranian people.

Comparing the situation with the 1980s imposed war, he recalled that former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had launched his invasion based on an incorrect assessment of Iran’s capabilities and resolve.

Abdollahi said Iran’s adversaries had believed they could overthrow the Islamic Republic within 24 to 48 hours and create conditions for hostile forces to take control of the streets. However, he said, Iran launched its response just one hour after the initial attack, disrupting their calculations.

The remarks come after the United States and the “Israeli” entity launched their war against Iran in late February 2026 and assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded with missile and drone strikes against US military installations across the region, particularly in the Persian Gulf states.

An Associated Press analysis of satellite imagery published in October found that, through August, more than 115 drone and missile strikes had damaged or destroyed structures at 26 military bases and other sites housing US equipment.

The analysis identified Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait as having been struck at least 30 times, with at least 15 aircraft hangars, numerous warehouses, and 10 other buildings damaged or destroyed.

Two regional officials told the AP that the United States had relocated numerous military assets from the Persian Gulf, including aircraft, air-defense systems, and communications equipment.

Separately, a Wall Street Journal analysis identified 274 damaged structures across 24 installations and estimated losses at a minimum of $5 billion, based on a Pentagon assessment.