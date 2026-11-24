IRGC Commander Warns Future Confrontation Could Extend Beyond Region

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, has warned that any future confrontation could extend beyond the region, stressing that Iran’s Armed Forces are prepared to expand the battlefield wherever necessary.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 8th Basij Digital Content Production Festival on Tuesday, Vahidi said Iran’s adversaries should understand that any future aggression would not necessarily remain confined to the region.

He stressed that the situation remained under the full control of Iran’s Armed Forces, which he said were more prepared than ever to defend the country.

“Everything is under the control of our brave fighters, who are firmly holding their positions. Our forces are stronger than ever and remain on the battlefield to defend Iran, Islam and our dear nation,” he said.

Vahidi also criticized the US military presence in the region, accusing Washington of seeking to dominate regional countries and gain control over their resources.

Referring to previous US descriptions of regional countries as a “milking cow,” the IRGC commander said such rhetoric reflected Washington’s ambitions to exploit the region’s resources.

“America’s presence in the region is driven by greed, and it has no regard for the interests or concerns of regional countries,” he said.