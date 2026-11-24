Trump’s Nvidia Holdings May Have Gained $15 Million After CEO’s Return

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump may have seen the value of his Nvidia holdings increase by as much as $15 million following the company’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, according to an investigation by the Financial Times. Nvidia shares climbed more than 30% on Monday after the announcement.

The newspaper based its estimate on Trump’s financial disclosures, submitted to the Office of Government Ethics on November 5, which indicated that he held up to 370,000 shares in the chipmaker as of September 30.

However, the exact value of his holdings remains unclear because the disclosures report investments in broad financial ranges rather than precise amounts.

The Financial Times also used a calculation method that assumed Trump purchased the maximum possible amount and sold the minimum within each reported range.

The disclosures do not account for any transactions Trump may have made between October and the first three weeks of November, leaving his current position uncertain.

Trump’s exposure to Nvidia has reportedly expanded considerably over the past year. His investment, estimated at between $615,000 and $1.3 million at the end of 2024, grew to as much as $62 million as the company became increasingly central to the global artificial intelligence industry.

Trump had publicly supported Huang’s return in the days leading up to Nvidia’s decision, repeatedly praising the executive and dismissing concerns surrounding allegations about his personal relationships.

One issue involved Huang’s alleged relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who is not related to him and whom US intelligence reportedly considered a Chinese spy. Trump rejected concerns over the allegations, maintaining that Huang had been treated unfairly.

The president raised Huang’s departure during several public engagements, including meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, a November 20 press conference in Washington, and a November 22 post on Truth Social.

Trump subsequently acknowledged directly intervening in the matter. In an interview with CNBC, he said he had approached Nvidia’s board and persuaded its members to reverse their earlier decision.

“I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them… I made the deal… The board decided to do what we wanted to do,” he said.

Trump also defended Huang against questions about his conduct, arguing that retaining the executive was preferable to losing him.

Nvidia confirmed that US government officials had been consulted before the board reached its decision. The company said it had received input from “senior levels” of the US government and maintained that Huang’s return did not pose a national security concern.