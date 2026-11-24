Al-Hajj Hassan Accuses Lebanese Authorities of Politicizing Detention Case

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese MP Hussein al-Hajj Hassan has accused political, judicial, and security authorities of politicizing the detention of five men held in Lebanese prisons, warning of escalating interference in the case.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lebanese Parliament on Tuesday, the Hezbollah-affiliated Loyalty to the Resistance bloc member said that “politicization has reached high and dangerous levels” in the handling of the detainees’ case.

Al-Hajj Hassan said statements attributed to the five men had been fabricated and had no basis in truth. He stressed that they had been traveling to carry out a humanitarian and social mission, but that the case was subsequently used to fuel sectarian incitement.

He said authorities had initially promised to release the detainees on the morning of Monday, November 16, 2026. However, he claimed that “orders issued by representatives of foreign tutelage, including the American high commissioner,” had pushed certain political, security, and judicial authorities toward escalation.

The MP also argued that the five men had been charged under legal provisions unrelated to the substance of the investigations, describing the authorities’ actions as a provocation against a broad segment of the Lebanese population.

He accused state institutions of committing serious mistakes against the people they were supposed to serve, saying their actions contradicted their stated responsibility to safeguard public interests.

Al-Hajj Hassan affirmed that his parliamentary bloc would continue pursuing the case despite what he described as the authorities’ failure to act responsibly.

“This case will remain under our follow-up until justice prevails and falsehood is defeated,” he said, adding, “Our patience has limits.”

The case dates back to November 10, when five young men were detained in mountainous areas of Batroun and Bsharri over allegations concerning materials found in their possession. The allegations have been denied.