Gaza Internal Security Chief Martyred in “Israeli” Airstrike

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday the assassination of Brigadier General Naim Mohammad Abu Nahl, 50, director general of the Gaza Internal Security Service, in an “Israeli” airstrike targeting an area west of Gaza City.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior and National Security said the systematic targeting of the Internal Security Service and police formed part of what it described as the occupation’s efforts to create chaos and lawlessness across the Gaza Strip.

The ministry praised Abu Nahl’s record of service, saying he had played a significant role in confronting the occupation’s intelligence agencies and thwarting alleged plots targeting Palestinians in Gaza.

It added that his assassination followed what it described as important successes by the Internal Security Service in combating gangs collaborating with the occupation and operating in areas under the control of its forces.

Separately, one Palestinian was killed and others were injured when “Israeli” occupation aircraft targeted a group of civilians near Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City.

Earlier on Tuesday, local media reported that three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others wounded in an “Israeli” airstrike near Netzarim Junction, southeast of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and five others injured in an “Israeli” drone strike targeting the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” artillery shelling resumed against eastern areas of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Gaza City.