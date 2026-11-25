Majority of Germans Oppose Continued Military Aid to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

A majority of Germans oppose continued military assistance to Ukraine, with public resistance increasing significantly over the past year, according to a new poll conducted by Forsa for the Koerber Foundation.

The survey found that 53% of respondents believe Germany should stop providing military funding to Ukraine, compared with 39% who held that position in September 2025.

Opposition is particularly strong among supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), currently the country’s largest opposition party. Only 11% of AfD supporters favor continuing military assistance to Kiev, while 75% support normalizing relations with Russia.

Regional differences are also evident. In eastern Germany, just 31% of respondents support military assistance to Ukraine, compared with 48% in the western part of the country.

The findings highlight growing divisions over Berlin’s support for Kiev as European governments face pressure to maintain military and financial assistance amid the prolonged conflict with Russia and a reduction in US support.

The European Union has emerged as Ukraine’s primary backer, although opposition to continued funding is gaining ground across the bloc.

EU leaders are expected to seek approval for another €45 billion ($49.2 billion) loan later this week, following the failure of an earlier €90 billion loan intended to cover Ukraine’s growing financial requirements for 2027.

The changing public mood contrasts with the position of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, which remains among Ukraine’s strongest political supporters.

Since Russia launched its full-scale military operation in February 2022, Germany has provided or earmarked nearly €58 billion ($63.4 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, making it one of Kiev’s largest military contributors.

The poll suggests that maintaining this level of support could become increasingly difficult as opposition among German voters grows.