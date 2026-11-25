Yemen Warns of Strikes on Saudi Red Sea Ports if Hodeida Port Is Attacked

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have warned that Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast, including the port of Jeddah, could become targets if Saudi Arabia launches an attack on Yemen’s strategic Hodeida port.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued the warning on Wednesday, calling on employees, workers and other personnel operating in or near the Saudi port facilities to evacuate immediately. He also urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from the ports without delay.

The warning comes amid escalating tensions over attacks on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure and follows previous Yemeni threats against major Saudi economic and financial facilities.

Saree said Saudi warplanes had carried out several airstrikes across Yemen on Monday, targeting civilian transport vehicles in Lahj and Taiz, as well as telecommunications infrastructure in Hodeida.

In response to the continued attacks, the Yemeni Armed Forces had previously declared the financial district at King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh a military target, urging employees and civilians to leave the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund [PIF] Tower in Riyadh was reportedly struck for the second time within several days on Tuesday.

Three witnesses told AFP that the strike hit the 80-storey skyscraper in the King Abdullah Financial District [KAFD], which houses Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and is considered one of the capital’s most prominent landmarks.

The latest incident followed an earlier strike on the same building last Thursday, highlighting the growing focus on major Saudi economic facilities amid the escalating confrontation.

Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign against Yemen in March 2015, seeking to restore a government aligned with Riyadh in Sanaa. The intervention was accompanied by a blockade that contributed to one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Despite the enormous human and economic toll of the conflict, Saudi Arabia failed to achieve its stated military and political objectives, according to the report.

The latest escalation reportedly began in July, when Saudi Arabia bombed Sanaa International Airport. Yemeni forces subsequently retaliated by targeting Saudi oil facilities and vessels in the Red Sea, while announcing a strategy described as a “blockade for blockade.”

The latest warning over Saudi Red Sea ports signals a further escalation in tensions, with Hodeida remaining a critical lifeline for Yemen’s imports and humanitarian supplies.