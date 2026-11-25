Iran Downs Two US Military Drones Over Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army Air Defense Force has announced that it shot down two US military drones, identified as a LUCAS and an MQ-9, in separate operations over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Army’s Public Relations Office said the two aircraft were intercepted using domestically developed air defense systems integrated into Iran’s national air defense network, which coordinates surveillance, detection and responses to aerial threats.

According to the statement, the first operation resulted in the destruction of a US LUCAS drone over the western part of the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate engagement, an MQ-9 drone was also detected and brought down over the eastern section of the strategic waterway.

The Iranian Army described the interceptions as part of its response to hostile aerial activity.

The announcement followed an earlier statement on Monday in which the military reported shooting down another US LUCAS drone east of the strait.

The LUCAS, or Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System, is a one-way attack drone modeled after Iran’s Shahed-136.

The reported interceptions come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the security and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran closed the strategic waterway following the latest round of what it described as unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression against the Islamic Republic, arguing that the passage had been used to facilitate attacks against Iranian territory.

The two sides subsequently reached a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June, providing for a 60-day reopening period. Tehran established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority [PGSA] to oversee implementation of the agreement.

However, Iran later reinstated the closure, accusing Washington of violating the understanding.

Tehran has linked the reopening of the waterway to several conditions, including an end to military aggression on all fronts, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and vessels, the removal of sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Separately, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] announced on Monday that its newly developed air defense systems had brought down 78 advanced American reconnaissance and combat drones.

According to the IRGC, the aircraft included 58 MQ-9 Reapers and 20 MQ-1 Predators.

The MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator are among the US military’s established unmanned aerial platforms, used primarily for intelligence gathering, surveillance and combat operations.

The MQ-9 is designed for extended surveillance missions and precision strikes, while the MQ-1 family was also developed for reconnaissance and combat purposes. Both platforms can remain airborne for prolonged periods, making them valuable for monitoring military movements and gathering intelligence.

Iran’s latest announcements highlight the growing role of unmanned aircraft in the escalating military confrontation, although the reported drone losses have not been independently verified.