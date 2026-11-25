Poland, US Sign Defense Research Agreement After 17 Years of Negotiations

By Staff, Agencies

Poland and the United States have signed a landmark defense research and development agreement after 17 years of negotiations, paving the way for expanded military technology cooperation between the two NATO allies.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk and US Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael signed the agreement at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The deal establishes a framework for joint defense research, technological development, testing and evaluation, as well as the exchange of technical information and expertise between the two countries.

According to Poland’s Defense Ministry, the agreement will allow Polish universities, research institutions and private companies to participate in joint research and development projects alongside their American counterparts.

The ministry added that cooperation during the early stages of technological development would help ensure that future military equipment is better suited to the operational needs and requirements of the Polish armed forces.

The agreement is also expected to provide a foundation for additional military modernization initiatives, strengthening defense cooperation between Washington and Warsaw.

Poland has substantially increased its military spending since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, emerging as one of the largest purchasers of American military equipment in Europe.

The signing comes amid growing security concerns along NATO’s eastern flank, particularly following recent reported violations of Polish airspace involving Russian missiles and drones.

The agreement marks a new stage in US-Polish defense relations, with both countries seeking to strengthen military capabilities through closer cooperation in research, innovation and advanced defense technologies.