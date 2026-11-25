New “Israeli” Military Gates to Isolate 70k Palestinians in Southern West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Force [IOF] has installed five iron gates along key road junctions in the southern occupied West Bank, raising concerns that approximately 70,000 Palestinians could face further restrictions on movement and access to the city of Al-Khalil [“Hebron”], a local mayor warned Tuesday.

Ahmed Rajoub, mayor of the Al-Kum and Al-Muwarraq municipality, said that “Israeli” forces had erected the gates in recent days along a major road connecting five Palestinian communities. The route also provides access to Al-Khalil [Hebron”] through the town of Dura.

According to Rajoub, the gates were installed to facilitate movement for “Israeli” settlers living in Tarusa, a newly established illegal settlement built on land belonging to Dura. He said settlers had been using the road for more than a year.

The affected Palestinian communities are already surrounded by severe movement restrictions, with the “Israeli” separation wall to the west and military barriers, roads and illegal settlements restricting access from other directions.

Residents live within a narrow geographical area approximately 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] long and no more than five kilometers [3.1 miles] wide, Rajoub explained.

He warned that the new gates would further complicate daily life, particularly for hundreds of residents who have turned to agriculture after being unable to return to their jobs inside the “Israeli” entity over the past three years.

The restrictions could prevent farmers from reaching their agricultural lands and make it increasingly difficult for livestock owners to take their animals to grazing areas.

Rajoub said local municipalities had appealed to Palestinian authorities for assistance in challenging the installation of the gates, including through legal proceedings in “Israeli” courts.

In a separate incident in the nearby area of Khirbet Humsa, “Israeli” troops dismantled a protest tent late Tuesday after declaring the location a military zone and ordering demonstrators to leave, witnesses told Anadolu.

Residents had established the tent to protest against an illegal settlement outpost built on their land several weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that there were 942 “Israeli” military checkpoints and gates across the occupied West Bank as of September 25, highlighting the extensive movement restrictions affecting Palestinian communities throughout the territory.