Iran’s Araghchi Slams US for Undermining Global Chemical Weapons Watchdog

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the US for withholding part of its financial contributions to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW], warning that the move could disrupt the watchdog's operations and jeopardize international peace and security.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi lashed out at Washington of undermining the very organization responsible for overseeing the global ban on chemical weapons, saying the US is putting the OPCW under severe financial pressure despite its professed concern about chemical arms.

“The US is so concerned about chemical arms that it’s crippling the world’s chemical weapons watchdog,” he wrote.

“OPCW may be forced to suspend work and scale back vital programs. By obstructing its mandate, the US is deliberately putting global peace and security at risk. Shameful,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

His remarks came in response to a Reuters report highlighting a financial crisis facing the OPCW, largely due to the US' failure to pay its full assessed contributions for 2026.

According to the report, the organization is facing a shortfall of around a quarter of its annual €83 million budget, prompting its new Director-General, Sabrina Dallafior, to warn that operational activities could be suspended in December while plans for 2027 are reviewed. The suspension could affect capacity-building programs and deployments to Syria, including work related to the destruction of chemical weapons.

The US, historically the OPCW's largest financial contributor, had paid only 20% of its €17 million contribution for 2026 as of October, according to a chemical weapons expert cited by Reuters. The organization has also exhausted an €8 million reserve.

The financial difficulties come as OPCW inspectors and Syrian authorities are working to identify and destroy previously undeclared chemical weapons. Experts have warned that delays in verifying and destroying the remaining stockpiles could pose unnecessary risks to international security.