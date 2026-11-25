Iranian Navy: Two More Tankers Hit Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Navy announced that two oil tankers violating maritime regulations caught fire and were disabled after striking naval mines in a prohibited area east of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Navy said the two tankers had entered the prohibited zone in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday morning after switching off their identification and navigation systems.

The vessels struck naval mines, caught fire and were rendered unable to move, according to the statement.

Emphasizing the need to observe maritime regulations and transit requirements in the Strait of Hormuz, the Navy declared that the waterway would never reopen until Iran's objectives and demands are achieved.

It also stressed that tanker owners must coordinate with the Iranian Armed Forces to ensure safe passage through the strategic waterway.

The announcement came a day after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy reported that three other oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, causing powerful explosions and extensive fires.

The IRGC Navy has also warned shipowners, captains and shipping companies that US military protection and escort could not replace compliance with maritime regulations and instructions issued by its maritime traffic control center.