Iran’s Rezaei: Tehran Determined to Break US Blockade

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei confirmed that US President Donald Trump and his team's plans to impose a blockade on Iran are "no less illusory and ineffective than their failed war strategy."

In a statement, Rezaei stressed that the Iranian people, armed forces, and state institutions as a whole "remain firmly determined to break the blockade," affirming their full readiness to respond with full force to any aggression targeting the country.

His remarks come amid Tehran's continued rejection of US pressure and blockade policies, as Iranian officials maintain that the country is capable of confronting and thwarting such measures through domestic cohesion and military deterrence.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned Tuesday that any future confrontation could extend beyond the region, saying Iran's response would not be limited by geographical boundaries.

"The enemy must know that the next battle will not be regional, and its scope will expand, if necessary," Vahidi said.

Addressing neighboring countries, he cautioned against relying on Washington for security, saying, "We hope the countries of the region have realized that relying on the United States will not provide them with any security."

Vahidi further stressed that "the US presence in the region has brought it nothing but insecurity and instability."