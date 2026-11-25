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’Israeli’ Wars Leave Thousands of Disabled
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
According to Hebrew "Maariv" daily, 92,300 wounded individuals from the various wars fought by the "Israeli" occupation are receiving support, including 1,100 who underwent limb amputations, 123 who lost their eyesight, 3,900 with head injuries including 249 with complex head injuries, and 602 who are classified with the highest level of disability and 602 with 100% special disability.
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