YAF Statement on Two Operations Against Saudi Arabia

By Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement announcing two military operations targeting strategic sites in Saudi Arabia, vowing further escalation until the aggression and blockade against Yemen end.

Statement Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says:

"So whoever transgresses against you, then respond in kind with the same measure of transgression against you."

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

In response to the Saudi aggression against our country and its crimes against our people, including the targeting of civilian transport buses and trucks in Al-Maqatirah District in Lahj Governorate, as well as other crimes committed in the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces, the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Almighty Allah, carried out two specialized military operations.

The first operation targeted the Ras Tanura Refinery in the Eastern Province. The strikes were accurate and direct, by Allah's grace, and resulted in fires breaking out at the facility.

The second operation targeted the financial center in King Abdullah Economic City in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in three phases. The strikes were accurate, by Allah's grace, and inflicted significant damage.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations in defense of our people and country, and will work to inflict pain on this criminal enemy, which kills children and women, by all available and possible means, relying on Almighty Allah, the best Protector and the best Supporter.

We will continue our military operations deep inside Saudi territory, enforcing the equation of blockade for blockade, escalation for escalation, and targeting the Saudi enemy's military build-ups and its officers, until the aggression comes to an end and the blockade imposed on our beloved country is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs, the best Protector, and the best Supporter.