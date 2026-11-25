Polish Opposition Leader: Europe Descending into Madness

By Staff, Agencies

Polish opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski warned that European institutions are “descending into madness,” after the European Court of Human Rights [ECHR] ordered Poland on Tuesday to compensate two Afghan migrants denied entry at the Belarusian border in 2021.

The Strasbourg court ruled that Poland had violated the prohibition on inhuman or degrading treatment by sending one of the men back to Belarus despite an interim order barring his return. It also found that the Polish authorities had denied both men access to their lawyers, awarding them €20,000 [$22,000] and €5,000 in damages, respectively.

Kaczynski argued that the ruling undermines Poland’s right to defend its borders. Recalling the fatal stabbing of a Polish soldier by a migrant in 2024, he asked whether the attacker would also receive compensation. He called for a Constitutional Tribunal capable of resisting pressure from “Brussels elites.”

Opposition lawmaker Krzysztof Bosak accused the court of prioritizing the interests of foreigners who break the law over the safety of Europeans, suggesting that Poland should consider withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk, however, described the ruling as “favorable,” noting that the court had recognized the right of states to restrict migrants’ entry.

Poland deployed troops to reinforce its border in 2021 as thousands of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Afghanistan, sought to enter the EU via Belarus. Despite a sharp decline in attempted crossings, Warsaw last week extended restrictions on asylum applications at the border for another 60 days.

The EU has accused Minsk of weaponizing migration in retaliation for sanctions. The court said the Belarusian authorities had encouraged, facilitated, or forced crossings to destabilize neighboring countries.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko denied in 2021 that Minsk had orchestrated the crisis, saying the migrants were headed for the EU. In October 2025, Lukashenko reiterated that Minsk would not stop EU-bound migrants, citing Western sanctions and the breakdown in migration cooperation.