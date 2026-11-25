“Israeli” Media: Hezbollah Maintains Economic Resilience, Advances Drone Capabilities Amid “Israeli” Campaign

By Al-Ahed News, Hebrew Media

Despite the heavy military strikes it has faced over the past three years, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has managed to maintain much of its economic and social infrastructure and is showing signs of recovery, according to the Hebrew-language newspaper Calcalist.

In its report, Calcalist points out that Hezbollah’s ability to withstand the impact of the war goes beyond its military capabilities. Over several decades, the group has built an extensive economic network covering banking, telecommunications, social welfare and other essential services. Despite the destruction and pressure it has faced, much of this system continues to function.

This has allowed Hezbollah to maintain its organizational structure, continue paying salaries to its members and work on rebuilding its military capabilities. The newspaper also highlights the group’s longstanding role in supporting its community, particularly in areas where the Lebanese state has struggled to meet people’s basic needs.

Before the latest war, Hezbollah had taken on much of that responsibility, providing social assistance and essential services to its constituency.

But Hezbollah’s ability to withstand the war has not only been reflected in its economic and social structure. Its military tactics have also become a subject of concern in “Israeli” media, particularly its use of fiber-optic drones.

In a separate report published by the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, military correspondent Avi Ashkenazi explained how Hezbollah identified a weakness in the “Israeli” army’s ability to deal with fiber-optic drones and used it to its advantage, targeting “Israeli” occupation forces operating in southern Lebanon, as well as locations inside the occupied territories.

According to Ashkenazi, first-person view [FPV] fiber-optic drones have become a particularly difficult challenge for the “Israeli” military because, unlike conventional drones, they are controlled through fiber-optic cables rather than radio signals. This makes them largely resistant to electronic warfare measures, including signal jamming, which are commonly used to disrupt drone operations.

Their low-altitude flight, electric motors and relatively low cost make them difficult to detect and intercept. Equipped with cameras, these drones allow operators to maintain a direct view of their targets, while their maneuverability makes them harder to stop, even when targets attempt to evade them.

Ashkenazi also noted that the “Israeli” military is exploring possible ways to counter this threat, including using remotely operated attack drones to target the fiber-optic cables themselves. Damaging the cable would interrupt the connection and bring the drone down before it reaches its intended target.

Taken together, the two reports offer a glimpse into how “Israeli” media assess Hezbollah following the latest war.

Despite the military damage it has sustained, the group has maintained much of the economic and social network it spent decades building. At the same time, its use of new battlefield technologies has exposed challenges for the “Israeli” military and raised questions about its ability to deal with evolving drone threats.

The reports highlight that Hezbollah’s continued presence cannot be measured by military losses alone. Its economic infrastructure, social role and ability to adapt on the battlefield remain important factors in understanding how the group has managed to maintain its position despite years of military confrontation.