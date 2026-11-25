China, UK Seek to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Amid Global Conflicts

By Staff, Agencies

China has expressed its willingness to work with the United Kingdom to strengthen bilateral relations and promote long-term cooperation, as the two countries held discussions on developments in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks during a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on Tuesday, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Wang said Beijing was committed to promoting the stable and sustainable development of relations with London, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in maintaining regional and international peace and stability.

He also called on both countries to prepare for upcoming high-level diplomatic exchanges, explore further opportunities for cooperation across different sectors and deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Regarding Taiwan, Wang urged the British government to remain committed to the one-China principle, describing it as an essential foundation for maintaining stable bilateral relations.

The Chinese foreign minister also called on London to uphold free trade principles and maintain an open business environment that would provide Chinese companies operating in the UK with predictable policies and favorable conditions for investment and cooperation.

For his part, Miliband said Britain was interested in maintaining close high-level contacts with Beijing, expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

He reiterated that the UK’s position on Taiwan remained unchanged and expressed London’s willingness to strengthen dialogue with China on climate change, international affairs and regional challenges.

Miliband also stressed the importance of working together to address global challenges and contribute to international peace and stability.

The two diplomats additionally exchanged views on the latest developments in the Middle East, the conflict in Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.