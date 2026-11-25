Severe Storm Puts 1.76 Million Displaced Palestinians in Gaza at Risk of Death

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful storm expected to strike the Gaza Strip in the coming days could pose a serious threat to the lives of approximately 1.76 million displaced Palestinians living in tents, Gaza’s Government Media Office warned Tuesday.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Government Media Office, described the situation as an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in a post on X, accusing the international community of failing to take meaningful action as vulnerable families face worsening conditions.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal also warned Tuesday that heavy rainfall could flood thousands of displacement tents, while strong winds could destroy or severely damage already fragile shelters. He added that some displaced residents remain in buildings at risk of collapse.

Basal cautioned that falling temperatures could put thousands of children at risk of dying from exposure, as families lack adequate heating and protection from the cold. He urged immediate humanitarian assistance, particularly for children, elderly people and those suffering from illnesses.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, a storm on November 6 flooded approximately 70,000 tents, leaving thousands of displaced families struggling to cope with the damage.

With homes and essential infrastructure across the Gaza Strip devastated by the war waged by “Israel,” hundreds of thousands of families continue to live in damaged and deteriorating tents that provide little protection against severe weather, rain and dropping temperatures.