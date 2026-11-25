Pinterest Introduces New Parental Controls to Restrict AI Content for Teenagers

By Staff, Agencies

The US-based social media platform Pinterest has introduced new parental controls that allow parents and caregivers to manage how much AI-generated content appears in teenagers’ recommendations.

The company said the new features are part of a centralized Parental Controls page designed to give families greater oversight of teenagers’ activities and experiences on the platform.

Through the updated settings, parents can limit the amount of AI-generated content shown in their teenagers’ recommendations. They can also manage notifications sent through push alerts, browsers, email and the Pinterest app.

The controls additionally allow parents to enable or disable automatic video playback.

Pinterest has also introduced a Parental Passcode feature, requiring teenagers to obtain parental approval before making changes that would reduce restrictions imposed by their parents.

The new control center brings together existing safety features, including options to manage comments, mentions and personalized advertising.

Parents can also access links to device-level screen-time and location settings on iOS and Android, extending their ability to manage their children’s digital experiences beyond the Pinterest application.

“We’ve built Pinterest to be a positive, age-appropriate place for teens from the start, with protections built in, not bolted on,” Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said in a statement.

“For parents who want more involvement, the controls are easy to find and simple to use,” he added.

Pinterest said its existing safeguards include automatically setting accounts belonging to users under 16 to private, providing distraction-free reminders encouraging students to focus on school, and restricting late-night notifications.