UK Report: Institutional Racism and Misogyny Persist in Met Police

By Staff, Agencies

Britain's Metropolitan Police continues to suffer from deep-rooted institutional racism and misogyny, three years after a major review exposed widespread problems within the force, according to a new independent report commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The investigation, led by public health expert Gillian Fairfield, identified persistent systemic failures and an entrenched defensive culture.

It found that the force continued to struggle with recognizing racism as a structural problem rather than an issue involving individual officers.

The review assessed progress since the 2023 Casey report, which concluded that the Met was institutionally racist and misogynistic following several scandals, including the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

After 11 months of fieldwork, Fairfield's team found that the force had failed to make satisfactory progress on any of the 14 recommendations, despite improvements in some areas. It warned that further scandals were "highly likely" unless deep-rooted cultural problems were addressed.

The report documented allegations of predatory behavior by senior officers toward female colleagues, particularly younger women and new recruits.

Female officers also described fear of retaliation for reporting misconduct. Only 44% of Met personnel said they felt confident raising concerns about a senior officer, while 17% said they had no confidence that their complaints would be addressed.

The investigation also highlighted serious concerns over the treatment of crime victims and bereaved families, including mishandled investigations, missing forensic evidence, witness statements and CCTV footage.

Families reported inadequate supervision, a lack of empathy and alleged attempts by officers to mislead them about investigations into their relatives' deaths.

The force faced further criticism over specialist units, including parliamentary and diplomatic protection, where Couzens and convicted rapist David Carrick had served.

The review also highlighted misconduct cases at Charing Cross police station, shortages of officers handling domestic abuse cases and wider frontline policing failures, while acknowledging improvements in rape investigations.

Khan called on Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley to improve accountability and ensure Londoners receive the policing service they deserve.

Rowley accepted the review's recommendations but rejected what he described as a politicized debate over certain labels, insisting that racism and misogyny must be confronted. He also said 1,800 officers and staff had been removed from the force and pledged further action against misconduct.