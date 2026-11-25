Spain: Sanchez Blasts Netanyahu, Vows to Bar Madid from Illegal Wars if Reelected

By Staff, Agencies

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has pledged to amend the country’s defense law to bar Spain from taking part in illegal wars ahead of Sunday’s snap general election.

Speaking to supporters in Barcelona on Tuesday, the Socialist politician took aim at “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the aggression in Gaza and condemned the US-“Israeli” war against Iran as illegal, comparing it to the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“In the next legislative term, we will amend the law so that Spain never takes part in an illegal war like the one we experienced 20 years ago in Iraq or the one we are witnessing today in Iran,” Sanchez said.

“We are strengthening our commitment to saying ‘no to war’ and upholding international law. Spain is a country of peace,” he added.

The newspaper La Vanguardia, citing government sources, reported that Sanchez plans to amend the National Defense Law, which regulates Spain’s participation in armed conflicts, to explicitly renounce war as a means of aggression or diplomatic pressure.



The legislation was adopted in 2005 in the wake of the invasion of Iraq, which Madrid supported under the conservative government of Jose Maria Aznar. The law requires parliamentary approval for overseas military operations not directly related to Spain’s defense or national interests and stipulates that such missions must comply with international law.

Madrid has refused to allow the US to use bases on Spanish soil to support the bombing campaign against Iran and has closed its airspace to American aircraft involved in the war, drawing criticism from Washington. US President Donald Trump threatened to sever trade with Spain and branded the country a “horror show.”