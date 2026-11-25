CNN: CIA Hit by Hack Impacting Unclassified Info

By Staff, Agencies

The CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence suffered an apparent hack affecting unclassified information, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The intrusion hit a system the agencies draw on for open-source intelligence analysis, one of the sources said.

The full extent of the breach was unclear, but officials emphasized that no classified information was affected. “There have been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems,” an ODNI official told CNN.

Early indications suggest the hack may have originated in China, though it was not immediately clear if the country’s government was involved, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear when the hack occurred or if it has been resolved.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence [ODNI], which oversees 17 US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, has in recent years invested in open-source intelligence work, which is often unclassified.

The apparent intrusion, which the New York Times first reported, is the latest in a string of cybersecurity incidents or tech outages that have rattled the US government and private sector.

The incident does not appear to be related to an apparent hack of the FBI’s nationwide criminal information database, two of the sources said, which CNN first reported on Friday.

The hacking incidents have coincided with a series of unrelated high-profile tech outages affecting banks, the National Security Agency and the FAA’s air traffic control system that have rattled Americans’ confidence in the technology that underpins their lives.

All flights nationwide were grounded for hours earlier this month after a massive systems failure, leading to thousands of flights being delayed or canceled. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas.

Separately, an outage affecting Microsoft products left people around the world unable to access staples of work life like Outlook email accounts and Teams meetings.

But it’s the disruption at the NSA, the US’ signals intelligence spy agency, and intrusions at the FBI and CIA that have national security officials on alert.

The highly classified network that the NSA uses for its internal communications went down for multiple days last week, CNN reported.

The apparent cause was a software update gone wrong and not a cyberattack, the nation’s spy chief Jay Clayton said. A critical Georgia facility that supports signals intelligence and cybersecurity operations focused on the Middle East, where the US is currently engaged in a war with Iran was also impacted, CNN reported.

The NSA’s most sensitive and important intelligence-gathering systems were unaffected by the outage, and by Friday, the outage was resolved.