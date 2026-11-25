Turkey Hosts Haftar Amid Libya Unity Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey is hosting eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar for talks with senior Turkish officials, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday, as Ankara continues its diplomatic engagement with Libya's rival administrations.

Haftar, who leads the eastern-based forces, received a ceremonial welcome in Ankara. His visit comes amid heightened tensions following attacks on two Russian vessels off Libya's coast over the weekend, including the sinking of a Russian warship and damage to a Russian freighter. Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkey has maintained relations with both Libya's eastern and western administrations, previously hosting talks between their representatives in October.

The Tripoli-based government has requested an explanation from Ukraine over the attacks, while the eastern administration has called for an international investigation into the alleged presence of Ukrainian military personnel in Libya.

The visit also comes ahead of French-sponsored discussions aimed at unifying Libya's divided military institutions. Chiefs of staff from the rival administrations, Salah al-Din al-Namroush of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity and Khaled Haftar of the eastern-based General Command, are expected to take part in the efforts.

Meanwhile, the Tripoli-based government said French Chief of the Defense Staff Fabien Mandon received al-Namroush and accompanying officials during an official visit, with discussions focusing on bilateral coordination and issues of mutual interest.