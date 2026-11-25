Amnesty Urges UK to Stop “Israeli” Organization Promoting WB Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

Amnesty International UK is calling on the British government to bar “Shivat Zion”, an “Israeli” organization dedicated to promoting Jewish immigration to the apartheid entity, from encouraging UK citizens to relocate to the occupied West Bank.

Kristyan Benedict, a campaign manager at Amnesty, said the British government's recognition of “Israel’s” “unlawful occupation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians… must now become meaningful action to meet the UK's obligations under international law”.

"The UK’s new approach to ‘Israel’ must mean investigating and acting against those enabling illegal occupation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid. You can’t condemn occupation while waving its promoters through,” Benedict said.

Multiple pages on “Shivat Zion's” website promote settlements in the West Bank, including a kibbutz in “Gush Etzion”.

The site also features a page giving "an overview of the process required to convert a foreign teacher's license in ‘Israel’", and advertises teacher training in “Gush Etzion”.