Top Iranian General Calls for Stronger Defense Capabilities

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi stressed the need to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and enhance its comprehensive preparedness.

In a message congratulating Basij Force Commander Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb on Basij Week, Abdollahi said lasting national strength depends not only on material capabilities but also on national unity, public trust, social preparedness and collective will.

He added that given the complex regional and international situation and various threats facing the country, it is essential to strengthen national readiness, upgrade knowledge and skills, expand scientific and technological capabilities, reinforce unity and increase social resilience.

Abdollahi further called on the Basij to focus on training capable generations, expanding scientific and technological activities, strengthening service-oriented groups and supporting youth innovation, in line with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s directives and the strategy of making Iran stronger and achieving absolute deterrence.

He also praised the Basij’s role in defense of the country, crisis response and national development, saying the force serves as a link between Iran’s defense capabilities and the people’s social capital.

The top commander said the Iranian Armed Forces regard cooperation and synergy with popular capacities, especially the Basij, as a necessity for strengthening defense power and ensuring the country’s comprehensive preparedness.