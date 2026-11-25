US Judge Bars Trump from Targeting ICC Partners

By Staff, Agencies

A US federal judge has permanently barred the Trump administration from punishing human rights organizations and individuals for cooperating with the International Criminal Court [ICC], extending the protection to all Americans.

Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York ruled that the administration's restrictions violated constitutional free speech protections, finding that the prohibition on providing services to the ICC was not narrowly tailored to serve compelling government interests. The ruling follows a temporary injunction issued last month.

The lawsuit was filed in July by Democracy for the Arab World Now [DAWN], founded by the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, alongside the Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide [TAAG].

The organizations argued that the administration's measures exposed Americans to potential criminal prosecution and fines of up to $1 million, as well as prison sentences of up to 20 years, for sharing evidence or cooperating with the ICC and sanctioned Palestinian rights groups.

DAWN welcomed the ruling, saying it removes one of the administration's most extensive tools for penalizing Americans seeking accountability over reported crimes committed by US and "Israeli" forces.

Both organizations said they would resume their ICC-related work and cooperation with UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and sanctioned Palestinian civil society groups.

The dispute stems from Executive Order 14203, signed by Trump in February 2025, which authorized sanctions against individuals and entities supporting ICC investigations into US and "Israeli" nationals.

Washington has since sanctioned ICC judges and prosecutors, as well as Palestinian human rights organizations, including Al-Haq, Al-Mezan and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.

The Trump administration has argued that ICC investigations into US and "Israeli" nationals constitute a national emergency, maintaining that the court lacks jurisdiction over them.

Washington has never ratified the Rome Statute, despite signing it in 2000 under former President Bill Clinton.