Trump: US Has Sufficient Funds to Continue War Against Iran Until January

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington has enough financial resources to sustain its war against Iran until the end of January, while maintaining that the conflict could be brought to an end whenever he decides.

In an interview with the New York Post published Tuesday, Trump also criticized congressional Democrats, warning that their potential attempts to restrict the military campaign could turn what he described as an American victory into a defeat.

“They’ll take a total win and make it a loss,” Trump said, claiming that Iran’s navy, air force and air defense systems had been destroyed and its leadership eliminated.

Asked whether his military options could face greater restrictions if Democrats take control of Congress in January, Trump said his administration had secured sufficient funding to continue military operations until that time.

“Up until really the end of January, pretty much, you know, we’re funded,” he told the newspaper.

Trump insisted that the United States could end the war whenever it wanted, declaring: “We can put that war to bed anytime we want.”

The US president also addressed the possibility of regime change in Iran, describing it as achievable but emphasizing that it was not his main objective.

“I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. I was never for or against regime change, that was never a criteria for me,” Trump said, reiterating that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained his stated priority.