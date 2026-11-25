Bangladesh Garment Workers Win 36% Pay Rise After Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Bangladesh's garment workers have secured a 36% increase in the minimum monthly wage following weeks of protests that disrupted the country's largest export industry and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

A government-appointed wage board approved raising the minimum wage from 12,500 taka [$100] to 17,000 taka [$136], following a 12-hour session.

The new rate will take effect in January. However, the decision falls short of workers' original demand of 30,000 taka [$240].

Four of the board's six members backed the new wage, while two supported a higher figure of 18,000 taka [$144].

Workers' representatives expressed reservations over the outcome but urged employees to return to factories, with one representative describing the agreement as not entirely unsatisfactory.

The protests were driven by workers' concerns that their wages have failed to keep pace with rising living costs, including food, housing, transportation and healthcare.

The unrest reportedly cost the industry $428 million, while orders worth another $254 million were transferred to other countries, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association [BGMEA].

Bangladesh's garment sector generates approximately $38 billion annually, accounts for around 80% of the country's export earnings and employs more than four million people across roughly 4,000 factories.

The industry remains a major pillar of the country's economy and a key supplier to international clothing brands.