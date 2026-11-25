Investigators Identify Suspected Technical Cause of Nationwide US Air Traffic Disruption

By Staff, Agencies

Investigators believe they have identified the technical failure responsible for a nationwide air traffic ground stop in the United States earlier this month after successfully reproducing the problem in a laboratory, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

The investigation has focused on a recently installed router at a remote radio communications site in Arkansas. Investigators suspect the device overwhelmed the Federal Aviation Administration’s [FAA] air traffic control network with excessive data, disrupting radar and radio communications.

According to the source, an overlooked router configuration setting created compatibility problems with older equipment still operating throughout the network.

Investigators believe software updates could prevent similar disruptions in the future, although several questions about the incident remain unresolved.

The source told CNN that investigators were “90% sure” the disruption was not caused by malicious actors. The FBI and other national security officials have also participated in the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns about changes in how maintenance operations are coordinated within the US aviation system, particularly the increasing reliance on private contractors and the reduced involvement of FAA personnel.

L3Harris, an information technology services provider, was conducting maintenance at the El Dorado, Arkansas, site on November 13, when technicians replaced an older router with a new device.

In the past, maintenance operations of this kind typically involved at least six FAA employees. Under the revised arrangement, however, coordination is often handled by a single FAA liaison. According to the report, only four officials nationwide are assigned to these responsibilities.

David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, questioned whether such a limited workforce could adequately supervise telecommunications maintenance affecting the country’s entire airspace.

“It’s not reasonable to have four people coordinating telecommunications maintenance and outages for the entire national air space system,” he said.

Spero also warned that reducing oversight and review procedures could leave technicians with limited influence over maintenance schedules and the handling of potential technical risks.

The FAA defended its oversight procedures, stating that it continuously conducts risk assessments. However, the agency emphasized that L3Harris remains responsible for maintaining its telecommunications infrastructure.