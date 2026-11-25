North Korea Expels Swiss Diplomatic Representative Over Sanctions on Children’s Camp

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has ordered the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang to leave the country within 48 hours following a dispute over Swiss sanctions imposed on a North Korean children’s camp, state media reported Wednesday.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry summoned Sylvain Astier, head of the Swiss diplomatic office, and instructed him to close the office, according to a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA].

The decision came in response to Switzerland’s inclusion of the Songdowon International Children’s Camp on its sanctions list, a move Pyongyang described as an openly hostile action.

“The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours,” the statement said.

The ministry also warned against what it described as violations of North Korea’s sovereignty and the interests of its citizens.

“Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us,” it added.

North Korea had condemned the Swiss sanctions on Tuesday, warning that it could shut down the recently reopened Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior ruling Workers’ Party official, said Switzerland had placed the children’s camp under sanctions in accordance with European Union measures targeting Russia over its war in Ukraine.

The diplomatic dispute comes just weeks after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited Pyongyang last month to participate in the reopening of Switzerland’s diplomatic office.

The expulsion marks a new setback in diplomatic relations between the two countries, which had only recently taken steps toward restoring their diplomatic presence in North Korea.