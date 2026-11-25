Eisenkot Aims to Form New “Israeli” Government by Next Week

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” Change Bloc, led by lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot, is seeking to have a new government sworn in next Wednesday as negotiations continue to finalize coalition agreements and secure the parliamentary majority needed to form a government, “Israeli” Channel 12 reported Wednesday.

According to the channel, Eisenkot is working to conclude additional coalition agreements as early as this week while seeking an understanding with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties to secure their support.

The developments follow an announcement Tuesday by Eisenkot’s Yashar party that it had reached a coalition agreement with Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party.

Although the details of the agreement have not been made public, Liberman is expected to receive the war and immigration absorption portfolios in the proposed government.

Speaking to “Israel’s” public broadcaster KAN on Wednesday, Liberman ruled out the formation of a minority government, saying: “There will be no minority government, but a government with a Jewish majority.”

He also indicated that the United Torah Judaism party would support the prospective government, according to Channel 12.

Negotiations are underway between “Yashar” and United Torah Judaism over the party’s support for the new government, with compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews emerging as a central point of disagreement.

Channel 12 reported that rabbis Dov Lando and Moshe Hillel Hirsch, two influential religious leaders associated with the party, were inclined to support opening direct negotiations with Eisenkot.

However, the transition to formal public discussions depends on Hirsch’s approval. He is currently in the United States and is expected to return by the end of the week.

The proposed framework includes requiring rabbis who do not engage in full-time Torah studies to perform military service, introducing stricter verification procedures to prevent fraudulent claims of religious study exemptions and expanding military service programs specifically designed for ultra-Orthodox recruits.

Nevertheless, the two sides remain divided over the legality of granting broad exemptions from military service, particularly in the absence of clear recruitment quotas and measurable targets. There are also concerns that any proposed arrangements could face legal challenges before the Supreme Court.

Another major disagreement concerns the timing of legislation regulating military conscription.

United Torah Judaism is demanding that arrests of individuals evading military service be suspended and replaced with alternative penalties before the new government is sworn in.

Eisenkot, however, insists that the relevant legislation should be passed only after the government has been established, Channel 12 reported.

The Change Bloc consists of four political parties: Eisenkot’s “Yashar,” Liberman’s “Yisrael Beiteinu,” Naftali Bennett’s Together party and the Democrats led by Yair Golan.

Together, the bloc controls 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

Its parliamentary support would increase to 61 seats if it secures the backing of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism and Shas parties, potentially giving it the majority required to form a government.

Meanwhile, Arab political parties, which hold 19 parliamentary seats, have expressed their willingness to provide parliamentary support to a government led by Eisenkot in an effort to prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from forming another government.

Eisenkot’s initial deadline to form a government expires on December 6. However, he can request an additional 14 days from President Isaac Herzog, with the extension available only once.

The coming days are therefore expected to be crucial as coalition negotiations continue, particularly over ultra-Orthodox military exemptions and the distribution of key government positions.