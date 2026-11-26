Iran: “Israel” Biggest Threat to Lebanon’s Independence and Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned recent “Israeli” airstrikes and artillery attacks on southern Lebanon, accusing “Israel” of targeting civilian infrastructure and violating international law as well as the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry described the escalation as a serious breach of the United Nations Charter and said the attacks, which coincided with Lebanon’s Independence Day celebrations, demonstrated that “Israel” represents the “biggest threat to Lebanon’s independence, territorial integrity, security, and stability.”

The ministry said continued attacks by “Israel” against Lebanon, the besieged Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Syria require a decisive response from the United Nations and the international community.

However, it accused the United States of obstructing meaningful international action through its close support for “Israel”.

Tehran also criticized the UN Security Council for failing to adequately address “Israel’s” continued occupation of Lebanese territory, warning that its inaction undermines the council’s credibility and encourages further violations.

The statement further condemned what it described as US interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, warning that Washington’s efforts to establish mechanisms without broad national consensus align with “Israel’s” expansionist objectives and threaten Lebanon’s independence, security and national unity.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry praised the resilience of the Lebanese people and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” forces have continued demolishing homes and other structures in southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Beirut and Tel Aviv in June.

Lebanon’s National News Agency [NNA] reported that “Israeli” forces detonated explosives on November 22, destroying structures on the outskirts of Qantara. Additional explosions were reported in the Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah area and the village of Kfar Tebnit.

The June framework agreement outlines a phased withdrawal of “Israeli” troops from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army.

However, “Israel” continues to maintain its military presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas captured during the 2023-2024 war.

Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah launched military operations against “Israel” on March 2, following US-“Israeli” military aggression against Iran and repeated “Israeli” violations of the November 2024 ceasefire.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred at least 4,390 people and displaced more than one million others.

The continued military operations, destruction of civilian infrastructure and displacement of residents have intensified concerns over the humanitarian and security situation across Lebanon, particularly in the southern regions.