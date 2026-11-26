YAF Announces Port-for-Port Retaliation; Targets Jeddah, Jizan Ports in Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces [YAF] have announced carrying out two military operations targeting Saudi Arabia’s ports of Jeddah and Jizan, claiming the strikes caused damage to the facilities in retaliation for attacks on Yemen’s Hodeida port.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Yemeni military said the operations were conducted in response to what it described as continued Saudi aggression against Yemen and repeated attacks on Hodeida. It said the strikes were intended to establish a new deterrence strategy based on the principle of “port for port.”

According to the statement, the first operation targeted Jeddah port in what the military described as an accurate strike, while the second targeted Jizan port, where it claimed the attack directly hit its intended target. The statement said both operations caused damage to the targeted facilities.

Yemen’s Armed Forces warned that any further attacks on Hodeida would trigger an immediate response, vowing to maintain their military deterrence policy regardless of the consequences.

“We will continue our qualitative military operations deep inside Saudi territory, imposing the equation of ‘a siege for a siege’ and ‘an escalation for an escalation’,” the statement said.

The military also threatened to target Saudi troop concentrations and military officers until attacks on Yemen stop and the blockade is lifted.

The announcement came hours after Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree warned that Saudi ports along the Red Sea, including Jeddah, could become targets if Hodeida came under further attack.

Saree called on employees, workers and other individuals present near the facilities to evacuate immediately. He also urged shipping companies to withdraw their vessels from the targeted areas without delay.

Yemen’s Armed Forces had previously designated the financial center at King Abdullah Economic City in Riyadh as a military target, calling on employees and civilians to leave the area.

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund [PIF] Tower in Riyadh was struck for the second time within several days on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia launched its military intervention in Yemen in March 2015, seeking to restore a government in Sanaa aligned with Riyadh and remove the Ansarullah movement from power.

The military campaign was accompanied by a blockade that severely affected Yemen’s economy and contributed to one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The latest escalation reportedly began with Saudi airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport in July. Yemen subsequently responded with attacks targeting Saudi oil installations and vessels in the Red Sea, while adopting what it described as a strategy of “blockade for blockade.”

The latest declaration of a “port-for-port” equation signals a further escalation in the confrontation, with Yemen warning that continued attacks on its coastal infrastructure could lead to additional operations against Saudi ports and economic facilities.