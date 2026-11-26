Araghchi Exposes “Israel’s” Motives Behind False WMD Claims to Drag US into Another War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the “Israeli” entity of making allegations that Tehran is developing chemical weapons as part of an effort to mislead Washington and draw the United States into another military confrontation with Iran.

In a statement published on X on Wednesday, Araghchi said an entity “armed to the teeth with WMDs” is accusing Iran of pursuing chemical weapons.

“With “Israel”, every accusation is a confession,” Araghchi wrote.

He pointed out that “Israel” has refused to join international conventions banning nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, while possessing hundreds of nuclear warheads. He also accused it of attacking seven countries in the region and occupying territories in three.

Araghchi further claimed that “Israel” had drawn the United States into two unsuccessful wars against Iran over the past year.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and a member of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW].

He also recalled that Iran was a victim of chemical weapons supplied by West Germany to the regime of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq War.

Araghchi rejected allegations that Iran was developing and concealing chemical weapons inside pharmaceutical factories, describing the accusations as a calculated attempt to provoke another US military intervention.

“The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf, while putting Iranian patients in the crosshairs,” he said.

Araghchi’s remarks followed accusations made Tuesday by “Israel’s” Ear Minister, Israel Katz, who claimed that Tehran was developing chemical weapons.

In a statement published by his Likud party, Katz alleged that Iran was pursuing such weapons but had not yet acquired the capability to deploy them.

“We must not allow this to proceed,” Katz said.

However, the allegations have also faced criticism within “Israel’s” political establishment.

Avigdor Lieberman, an ally of opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, said Wednesday that there was no immediate intelligence or operational justification for launching an independent military attack against Iran.

“The statements about chemical weapons in Iran’s hands are serious, but from an intelligence and operational standpoint, there is no justification for an independent “Israeli” attack in the immediate term,” Lieberman wrote.

He also accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz of being driven by a “lust for power,” which he said had caused them to lose their judgment.

The latest chemical weapons accusations follow several other claims targeting Iran in recent days.

On November 17, CNN reported that US intelligence suggested Iran was developing plans that could potentially involve detonating a so-called dirty bomb in Washington. The report cited seven unnamed US officials but did not present publicly verifiable evidence supporting the allegation.

Araghchi dismissed claims that Iran intended to use chemical weapons as “rubbish,” while Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described them as “Iraq War-style propaganda.”

Separately, The New York Times published a report suggesting that some Iranian dams and water-transfer projects could be connected to underground missile facilities.

France also accused Iran of being behind cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems, an allegation Tehran rejected.

In Belgium, officials expressed differing positions over whether the available evidence was sufficient to attribute similar incidents to Iran.

The growing exchange of accusations comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran, Tel Aviv and Washington, with Iranian officials warning that such allegations could be used to create justification for further military confrontation.