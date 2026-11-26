“Israeli” Forces Launch Fresh Attacks Across Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] launched a series of attacks across several areas in southern Lebanon from midnight until the morning hours of Thursday, November 26, 2026, involving artillery shelling and hostile explosions targeting multiple villages and their surroundings.

According to reported field developments, artillery shelling targeted the Khiyam Plain, Wadi Al-Hujeir, Wadi Salouki, Beit Yahoun, the outskirts of Baraachit, Al-Mansouri, the outskirts of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Wadi Zibqin and Haddatha.

Meanwhile, hostile explosions were reported in the villages of Aadchit Al-Qusayr and Toulouse, adding to the latest escalation across southern Lebanon.

These developments come amid continued concerns over the persistence of “Israeli” military operations against Lebanese territory and the fragility of efforts to maintain stability along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Furthermore, the attacks come amid growing concerns over the continued military actions of the “Israeli” entity despite the ceasefire that took effect on June 20 and the US-brokered framework agreement reached on June 26, 2026.

The agreement provides for a gradual withdrawal of the IOF from areas entered in southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in those areas. It was intended to establish arrangements aimed at reducing tensions and improving security along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, “Israeli” attacks have martyred 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 since March 2, while the total number of martyrs since October 2023 reached 8,957, as of November 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery cited in reports this month indicates that the “Israeli” entity is constructing a network of military roads and outposts stretching approximately 90 kilometers across southern Lebanon, pointing to efforts to further consolidate its occupation.

The continued attacks, alongside the reported expansion of military infrastructure across southern Lebanon, underscore the ongoing security challenges facing the region and the continued concerns surrounding the implementation of the ceasefire and the provisions of the June 26 framework agreement.