US Judge Blocks FCC Review of ABC Stations Over Alleged Trump Retaliation

By Staff, Agencies

A US federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Federal Communications Commission [FCC] from proceeding with early license renewal reviews of eight ABC-owned television stations, ruling that the action was likely motivated by retaliation against the network for its coverage of President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction preventing the FCC from taking further steps toward the early license reviews.

In her 45-page ruling, AliKhan said the possibility of losing their broadcasting licenses posed a serious threat to ABC’s First Amendment protections and could discourage the network from exercising its editorial independence.

“Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face—loss of their broadcast licenses—the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness,” AliKhan wrote.

“This is not a close case,” the judge added, describing ABC’s interest in protecting its freedom of expression as “weighty.”

The legal dispute began earlier this year when the FCC ordered eight ABC-owned local television stations to submit license renewal applications before their scheduled deadlines.

In August, ABC filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of conducting a “retaliatory campaign” against the network over its reporting and coverage of the US president.

The court’s decision temporarily prevents the FCC from advancing the early renewal proceedings while the legal challenge continues.