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UKMTO: Explosion Reported Near Tanker Off Dubai Coast
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies
An explosion was reported near a tanker sailing approximately 50 nautical miles west of Dubai, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] center early Thursday.
The vessel’s captain reported that the blast was caused by an unidentified projectile, although its origin and nature remain unclear.
UKMTO confirmed that all crew members were safe and accounted for, with no reported damage to the tanker or environmental impact resulting from the incident.
The maritime agency classified the incident as “suspicious activity” and advised vessels operating in the surrounding area to exercise caution as investigations continue.
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