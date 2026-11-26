US Army Detonates 4.5 Tons of Toxic Explosives Amid Contamination Fears

By Staff, Agencies

The US Army has detonated nearly 10,000 pounds [4.5 metric tons] of unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, despite widespread concerns that the operation could expose surrounding communities to toxic lead contamination.

The controlled detonation took place on Wednesday, destroying 68 barrels of lead azide, a highly toxic explosive compound that had been stored at the facility since 2009.

Military officials maintained that the material had become dangerously unstable, leaving transportation or chemical neutralization too risky. Experts had also warned that leaving the deteriorating stockpile untouched could trigger an uncontrolled explosion.

Major General Eric Shirley, commander of the US Army Sustainment Command, defended the operation, saying that "inaction is no longer an option."

Following the blast, he described the operation as "tremendously successful," claiming that the Army had reduced health and safety risks to virtually zero. An Army official also told The Washington Post that air monitoring detected no harmful concentrations of lead.

However, concerns persisted over the potential environmental impact. Maps released ahead of the operation indicated that airborne lead particles could travel more than 75 miles [120 kilometers], potentially reaching northern Missouri.

Local farmers raised concerns about contamination affecting agricultural land, crops and livestock. Lead exposure can cause serious long-term health complications, particularly among young children, whose neurological development is especially vulnerable.

The operation, initially scheduled for November 20, was postponed following public opposition and a legal challenge by the Iowa Environmental Council [IEC] and the Sierra Club.

A federal appeals court cleared the way for the detonation on Monday. The two organizations, alongside Earthjustice, accused the military of negligence, arguing that the Army had allowed the explosives to deteriorate until safer disposal options were no longer considered feasible.

Lowa Governor-elect Rob Sand acknowledged the efforts to minimize the risks but criticized the handling of the operation, saying the preparations "should never have been so chaotic and unclear."