US Consortium Strikes $10B Deal for Lukoil’s Foreign Assets

By Staff, Agencies

A US-backed consortium of investors, including American firm Eldridge, announced Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire the foreign assets of Russian energy giant Lukoil in a deal valued at approximately $10 billion.

According to an Eldridge press release, the arrangement would involve exchanging Lukoil shares and stakes in other Russian companies for ownership of Lukoil International GmbH [LIG], the company's international business arm. A source familiar with the negotiations told AFP that the transaction is valued at $10 billion.

The consortium includes Eldridge, headed by American billionaire Todd Boehly, alongside the US International Development Finance Corporation [DFC], which will take an ownership stake in the assets. Investment firm Xtellus Partners and UAE-based Catena Investment Holding are also participating. The proposed acquisition has drawn criticism from US Democrats.

Representative Gregory Meeks, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged the Trump administration to halt the transaction, arguing that it circumvents congressional restrictions on DFC investments in Russia. He also questioned the deal's compatibility with Washington's sanctions policy against Moscow.

LIG reportedly produces approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Its international portfolio includes three refineries and more than 2,000 fuel stations across 16 countries, including the United States.

Washington imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Russian oil producer Rosneft in October 2025 over the war in Ukraine. Previous attempts to sell Lukoil's foreign operations have also collapsed.

In January, the company agreed to sell its overseas assets to American investment firm The Carlyle Group, which withdrew from the agreement in October. A separate bid by Qatar-based brothers Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat also fell through.

Their proposed involvement attracted scrutiny over business ties with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, according to The New York Times. The newspaper also reported that Boehly and his firm had contributed $2 million to Donald Trump's political causes.