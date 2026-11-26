UN Tribunal Challenges Evidence Behind UNRWA Staff Dismissals

By Staff, Agencies

A UN dispute tribunal has questioned the evidence used to justify the 2024 dismissal of Palestinian aid workers, finding that the case relied "almost entirely" on unsubstantiated information provided by the "Israeli" entity.

The ruling also highlighted the damage the dismissals caused to humanitarian operations in Gaza.

In January 2024, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] dismissed nine employees following allegations by the occupation entity that they had been involved in the October 7, 2023, operation.

The decision was taken by then-Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini after consulting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, amid concerns about maintaining humanitarian operations and securing donor support.

The subsequent funding suspensions by the United States and other donors created a financial shortfall of approximately $450 million.

The tribunal sided with one of the dismissed employees, Abu Awad, describing the allegations against him as having "limited evidentiary value and reliability."

It questioned intercepted phone calls, messages and voice-recognition claims presented by the occupation entity, noting that some communications involved mistaken identity linked to cloned SIM cards.

It also highlighted that UNRWA's internal investigators had not interviewed the 19 employees initially accused, citing security concerns.

The tribunal further questioned UNRWA's reliance on external sources, including "Israeli" claims, a Times of "Israel" article and material published by UN Watch, noting that the documents provided in support of the dismissals were produced after the January 26, 2024 decision.

Abu Awad, who denied allegations that he served as a commander in Hamas' military wing, was not accused of physically participating in the October 7 operation.

The tribunal concluded that UNRWA had failed to provide evidence justifying his dismissal and ordered the agency to pay him one year's salary and $5,000 in moral damages.

Former UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini previously acknowledged that the decision amounted to "reverse due process," explaining that he acted swiftly amid pressure and concerns over the agency's ability to continue delivering aid.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice stated in October 2025 that the occupation entity had failed to substantiate its allegations that a significant portion of UNRWA employees were members of Hamas.