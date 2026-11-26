Trump, NATO Chief Urge Russia to Avoid Escalating Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have called on Russia to avoid expanding the war in Ukraine, following a meeting Wednesday at Trump’s residence in Florida, as Washington continues exploring possible arrangements to end the conflict.

In a joint statement released by the White House, the two leaders said they discussed the need for Moscow to refrain from actions that could widen the war, whether intentionally or unintentionally, while emphasizing the urgency of reaching a peaceful settlement.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.

The meeting came as US Special Envoy Jared Kushner indicated that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO is not part of the current assumptions guiding Washington’s efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict.

Speaking to Axel Springer SE on Wednesday, Kushner said Russia had consistently opposed Ukraine joining the military alliance and suggested that NATO membership would not be the outcome under consideration.

“They’ve [Russia] said for a long time that Ukraine can never be in NATO. But I think right now we’re operating under the assumption that that will not be the outcome of this,” he said.

Kushner also said he understood Moscow’s position, arguing that Russia does not want Ukrainian and European military forces concentrated near its borders.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, describing it as a major security concern.

On November 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow would continue pursuing its objectives through diplomatic or military means.

“We will not [back down]. We will achieve our goals either by political or military means,” Ryabkov told reporters.

He reiterated that Ukrainian membership in NATO was categorically unacceptable to Russia and rejected European participation in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed that US negotiators have been privately discussing a proposal that would potentially offer Ukraine NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia.

According to people familiar with the discussions, Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, has repeatedly raised the idea during private peace negotiations over recent months.

Kushner and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff have reportedly discussed the proposal with European officials on several occasions. One European leader told the newspaper that the idea first emerged during a telephone conversation as early as August.

The report outlined two possible scenarios being considered by Washington:

1. Territory in exchange for NATO membership

Under this proposal, Ukraine would withdraw from the remaining part of the eastern Donbas region under its control, where Russian and Ukrainian forces have fought extensively. In return, Kiev would receive full NATO membership.

2. Ceasefire along the current front line with security guarantees

The second scenario would involve ending the fighting along the existing front line, allowing Ukraine to retain control of some parts of Donbas.

Instead of NATO membership, Ukraine would receive security guarantees under an international treaty involving the United States and potentially European partners, committing them to protect the country against future Russian attacks.

The proposals highlight the difficult questions facing ongoing peace negotiations, particularly Ukraine’s future security arrangements, the status of occupied territories and Russia’s opposition to NATO expansion.