Trump Backs Nvidia CEO’s Return Amid China Spy Allegations

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump urged Nvidia's board to reinstate Chief Executive Jensen Huang after Attorney General Todd Blanche informed him that he had seen no evidence Huang posed a national security threat, Reuters reported.

The intervention came amid disagreements among senior US officials over intelligence concerning a woman accused of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

Huang resigned on November 12 following allegations of affairs with employees and Alice Huang, a former executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed International.

He acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife but has not publicly confirmed a relationship with Alice Huang. China rejected the espionage allegations, while Reuters said it could not independently verify claims that she worked for Chinese intelligence.

US intelligence agencies reportedly documented contacts between Alice Huang and individuals linked to China's Ministry of State Security.

However, the FBI found insufficient evidence to establish that she was a Chinese intelligence operative, while the CIA found no clear indication that she had obtained or transferred sensitive national security information to Beijing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously raised the possibility of Chinese intelligence recruitment in a classified memo, according to The New York Times.

Blanche based his assessment on investigations into allegations that Megaspeed and another Nvidia customer, Super Micro Computer, had smuggled advanced chips into China.

Investigators reportedly found no evidence that Jensen Huang knowingly transferred sensitive technology to China or acted on Beijing's behalf.

The Justice Department also opened neither a formal criminal investigation nor a counterintelligence inquiry into Huang personally.

Trump said he and Vice President JD Vance conveyed Blanche's assessment to Nvidia's board, which subsequently voted to reinstate Huang. Vance also said he had seen no evidence that Huang committed a crime.

Meanwhile, Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress next week, as lawmakers from both parties continue questioning whether the administration had sufficient information to reassure the company's board while investigations into its customers remain ongoing.