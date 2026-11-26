WHO Warns US Blockade Threatens Cuban Children’s Lives

By Staff, Agencies

World Health Organization [WHO] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged the United States to immediately lift its fuel blockade on Cuba, warning that Washington's restrictions are putting children's lives at risk.

Following a three-day visit to Havana, Tedros highlighted the growing humanitarian and healthcare crisis caused by fuel shortages and sanctions.

During a visit to Havana's William Soler pediatric cardiology center, Tedros met a one-year-old girl awaiting open-heart surgery.

He said medical teams knew what patients needed but could not always guarantee electricity, medicines or essential spare parts. According to the WHO chief, nearly 100,000 operations are pending across Cuba, including 12,000 involving children.

"The intensification of fuel restrictions and sanctions is causing direct harm to the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable," Tedros said, warning that the restrictions were endangering lives.

Fuel shortages have also disrupted vaccine distribution, as inadequate refrigeration and transportation prevented more than 30,000 children from receiving scheduled vaccinations, according to a report submitted to the UN General Assembly.

The WHO announced $2 million in funding during the visit, prioritizing childhood vaccination, while its delegation delivered medical equipment to William Soler Hospital.

Meanwhile, Cuban authorities say US sanctions have contributed to widespread electricity outages lasting up to 20 hours daily, alongside severe shortages of medicines and surgical supplies.

US President Donald Trump's administration imposed the fuel restrictions in January as part of its efforts to pressure Cuba's political leadership.

Washington maintains that food and medicine are exempt from its restrictions.

However, the UN has warned that fuel shortages are obstructing humanitarian deliveries, with aid workers struggling to distribute approximately 20,000 metric tons of food already inside Cuba as of June.