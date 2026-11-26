South Korea’s Supreme Court Upholds Ex-President Yoon’s Acquittal in Perjury Case

By Staff, Agencies

South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of perjury during the martial law trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, local media reported.

The top court dismissed an appeal filed by the special counsel’s team, finalizing an earlier ruling that found Yoon not guilty of making false statements under oath.

Yoon was indicted over testimony he gave during Han’s trial in November 2025, when he claimed that he had planned to convene a Cabinet meeting ahead of his December 3, 2024 martial law declaration, even before Han suggested holding the session.

Prosecutors argued that Yoon initially summoned only six Cabinet members without intending to hold a formal meeting, before inviting additional members following Han’s suggestion to meet the required quorum.

However, the courts found insufficient evidence to establish that Yoon had deliberately provided false testimony. The Supreme Court maintained that a criminal conviction requires evidence strong enough to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Yoon was removed from office in April 2025 following his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024, which triggered a political crisis and led to his impeachment.

Despite Thursday’s acquittal, the former president continues to face several criminal proceedings connected to his martial law declaration and other allegations.

In July, the Supreme Court finalized a seven-year prison sentence against Yoon for obstructing investigators attempting to detain him.

Separately, a lower court sentenced him to life imprisonment in February after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through his short-lived martial law declaration. That conviction is currently under appeal.