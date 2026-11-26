Kim Vows to Expand North Korea’s Tactical Nuclear Arsenal

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for expanding the use of tactical nuclear weapons across multiple military domains, declaring the country's nuclear status irreversible during a visit to nuclear material production and weapons research facilities on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported Thursday.

Kim, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, toured nuclear material production facilities and the Nuclear Weapons Institute, accompanied by senior officials from the party's Munitions Industry Department.

The visit included an assessment of the sector's 2026 achievements, upgrades to existing production facilities and the construction of a second factory aimed at increasing nuclear material output to meet long-term requirements.

At the Nuclear Weapons Institute, Kim received briefings on the specifications of updated warheads and the development of different nuclear weapons systems.

He stressed that expanding the application of tactical nuclear weapons for various military missions was an "important and urgent" priority, citing their role in modern warfare and the security challenges facing the country.

Kim declared that North Korea's nuclear status was enshrined in its constitution and that any attempt to deny it would constitute "an open declaration of war."

He rejected international demands for denuclearization, insisting that Pyongyang would not seek recognition from other countries and needed only sufficient nuclear capabilities to deter threats and respond to worst-case scenarios.

He also accused Washington of encouraging its regional allies to develop nuclear-powered submarines and expanding nuclear military cooperation in Northeast Asia through AUKUS.

South Korea's Defense Ministry expressed serious concern over Pyongyang's stated plans to expand its tactical nuclear capabilities, reaffirming Seoul's military readiness through extended deterrence cooperation with Washington.

Meanwhile, military analysts cited by Reuters said facilities shown in KCNA photographs could be involved in producing reactors and components for North Korea's planned nuclear-powered submarine.

Kim's latest remarks also come amid renewed attention to US President Donald Trump's suggestion of a possible meeting with the North Korean leader, an overture Pyongyang has yet to accept.