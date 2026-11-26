Six Palestinians Martyred in New “Israeli” Drone Strikes Across Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

At least six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in two separate “Israeli” drone attacks targeting areas of Gaza City, according to Al-Shifa Hospital.

The first attack took place early Thursday, when an “Israeli” drone targeted a group of people in the al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing three Palestinians.

Another three Palestinians were martyred late Wednesday in a separate strike targeting the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the hospital reported.

The latest attacks add to a series of reported violations of the Gaza ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, 2025.

Hospital sources also reported that seven Palestinians had been martyred in earlier “Israeli” attacks on Wednesday. Among the victims were Mohammed Majed Abu Al-Ouf, head of the internal security service in North Gaza Governorate, his wife and their two teenage daughters. An airstrike targeted their family home in the al-Shati refugee camp at dawn.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced Tuesday that it had documented 6,405 “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the office, these violations have resulted in the deaths of 1,690 Palestinians, injuries to 6,120 others and the detention of 223 people.

The figures highlight the continued casualties and destruction in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement.

The latest attacks come against the backdrop of the devastating war launched by “Israel” on Gaza in October 2023.

According to the figures cited in the report, the war has martyred more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000 others, while approximately 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Women and children account for the majority of those martyred and injured, while widespread destruction has left much of Gaza’s population facing severe humanitarian conditions.